Delhi Assembly Elections witness shift in voter base

New Delhi: As national Capital on Saturday voted for their candidates in Assembly elections, a shift in vote, dynamics was witnessed in many areas. Votes in some constituencies have had a swing, especially with the recent events that took place in the national Capital.

"The recent violence tried to instigate the voters, but we have to think with our brains. We need to see local development, this is a state election," said Trikha a voter at Vikas Puri Constituency. Meanwhile, a youth in Hari Nagar said that she was initially voting for Aam Aadmi Party, but changed her vote. "I realised nationalism is more important, no matter what. I think Modi will do well in the national Capital," said Amar an advocate.

However, many youths in the West Constituency felt disappointed with the candidates in their constituency. Many felt that issues like garbage disposal and women's safety was neglected in their constituency, which is why they are shifting their vote base. Nalini, who works at a private company and is a resident of Dwarka said, "I think the issues at a very local level revolve around crime and safety - generally and specifically for women, infrastructure - very poor roads, lack of lighting near parks etc, no effective garbage disposal system."

She also expressed her disappointment with the candidates stating that due to the ideological issues, her "vote was restricted and pretty much involved choosing the least terrible of three not-great options."

"None of which fully aligned with my thinking, particularly given recent few months and happenings and certain statements/lack of statements of particular parties. But it felt like it was about choosing the least the terrible option that would have some capacity to deliver on at least the local level issues, if not the ideological and political ones," she added.

In Vikas Puri Siddharth who works with a private firm said that even though there are many BJP supporters here, the vote base shifted. "People who are below 30-years-old, their vote base has shifted from BJP to AAP. The elder population is more inclined towards BJP," he said.

He added that since the recent events a lot of people got influenced. "A lot of votes were polarised due to the recent events. This changed soon after big BJP leaders came out and gave those speeches," he added.

National Capital saw a swap of votes among the citizens. The results for the assembly elections will be announced on February 11.