Delhi Assembly condemns CBI over selective targeting of AAP MLAs

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning the Central Bureau of Investigation for "selectively targeting'' elected representatives of the House for performing their duties.



The move comes after two AAP MLAs — Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra and Sanjeev Jha from Burari — came under the CBI scanner for allegedly influencing transfer and posting of drivers in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Officials had on Monday said deputy chief general manager of DTC Shakil Ahmed, arrested in a bribery case, claimed during questioning that many MLAs used to interfere in the transfer and posting-related issues of drivers and other DTC staff.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj put forth the resolution which was passed by the House.

"Taking cognizance of news reports published in few newspapers in Delhi regarding the CBI inquiry against Members of this House who have forwarded or recommended transfer of employees like drivers and conductors in DTC, this House condemns the CBI in its attempt to selectively target elected Members who were performing their duties which are expected from elected representatives," the resolution stated.

During the discussion on the matter, the AAP MLAs accused the Centre of "witch hunting" the party legislators.

"The news was planted by the CBI to defame the two AAP MLAs. We can also check the letters written by BJP MLAs, who write to different departments for work of the people," Bhardwaj said.

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla adjourned the House for 10 minutes as the slogan shouting continued in the well.