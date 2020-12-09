Delhi Assembly Committee summons North MCD and East MCD commissioners

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly's Environment Committee has now asked the commissioners of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation to appear before it today (Wednesday) to discuss issues related to the frequent fire incidents reported at the Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites in the city.



The meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday and the agenda for it is to understand the reason behind the poor waste management of the MCDs, which has led to frequent incidents of garbage burning and a considerable increase in the height of the landfill sites, the Environment Committee said in an official statement.

The Committee's chairperson Atishi said that on November 27, a fire had broken out at the Ghazipur landfill which engulfed the vicinity in smoke resulting in high AQI and pollution levels. She said that in the same week a massive fire was reported at the Bhalswa Dairy landfill and such incidents of negligence are making all the efforts of the Delhi government redundant and strict action must be taken against the authorities responsible for the fires.

"There have been regular instances of fires breaking out at Ghazipur and Bhalswa Dairy landfill sites. The two landfill sites have been the major contributors to air-pollution in Delhi. The two commissioners of the MCD have been summoned to ensure that such fire incidents do not occur in the future," she said.

The commissioners have been called to know if the MCD has a plan to prevent such incidents in the future, and

steps taken to create a waste management system so that the height of the landfills does not continue to increase, she added.