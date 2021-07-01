Delhi ASHAs write to PM demanding assistance for worker who died on duty

New Delhi: Dilli ASHA Kamgar union on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Prime Minister office demanding immediate grant of compensation of 1 crore to the family of deceased ASHA worker, Noormah Naaz.

Naaz died late May, after her family was unable to get oxygen for her. She contracted the virus while she was on ASHA duty in Delhi's Mustafabad.

The family has however not been compensated and are struggling. ASHA workers in Delhi have also been protesting for safety equipment and permanent position. The ASHAs in their letter mentioned that ASHAs do not get statutory benefits like PPE kits. "It is a known fact that scheme workers continue to be seen as volunteers by the GOI even when they perform duties similar to other government workers," the letter said.