Delhi airport introduces RFID tags to track check-in luggage

BY MPost1 Jun 2022 7:21 PM GMT

New Delhi: The Delhi airport has introduced personalised baggage tag, enabled by radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, which will give passengers real-time information about when and on which belt is their check-in luggage arriving in the terminal, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Delhi airport is the first Indian airport to introduce this facility, its operator GMR Group-led DIAL claimed in a statement.

A passenger can purchase this tag at the Delhi airport, scan the QR code on it and register it on website bag.hoi.in, the statement mentioned.

"Once the tag is registered, all a passenger has to do is to tie the tag or place it into their check-in luggage," it noted.

Passengers will start receiving SMS alerts with the details of baggage on their registered mobile number when their baggage arrives at the Delhi Airport, it said.

