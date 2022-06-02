Delhi airport introduces RFID tags to track check-in luggage
New Delhi: The Delhi airport has introduced personalised baggage tag, enabled by radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, which will give passengers real-time information about when and on which belt is their check-in luggage arriving in the terminal, a statement said on Wednesday.
The Delhi airport is the first Indian airport to introduce this facility, its operator GMR Group-led DIAL claimed in a statement.
A passenger can purchase this tag at the Delhi airport, scan the QR code on it and register it on website bag.hoi.in, the statement mentioned.
"Once the tag is registered, all a passenger has to do is to tie the tag or place it into their check-in luggage," it noted.
Passengers will start receiving SMS alerts with the details of baggage on their registered mobile number when their baggage arrives at the Delhi Airport, it said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED summons Cong chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul1 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
ATF price cut by 1.3%, commercial LPG rate reduced by Rs 1351 Jun 2022 7:29 PM GMT
Kejriwal demands proper security for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley1 Jun 2022 7:29 PM GMT
GST revenues up 44% in May1 Jun 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI Secretary Jay Shah amid...1 Jun 2022 7:27 PM GMT