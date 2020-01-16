Delhi air remains 'poor' even after rains

New Delhi: The national Capital on Thursday witnessed moderate thundershowers in few areas of the city, bringing the temperature down. However, the air pollution in Delhi still hovered at 'poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) settling in at 281.



"Under the influence of current Western disturbance increased wind speed and scattered to fairly widespread precipitation are expected in the Delhi region on Friday," predicted Central-government based agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

On the other hand, weather experts said the minimum temperature will increase over the next two days due to a cloud cover. However, by Friday the weather activity will subside, but weather experts predict light rains might still be witnessed at one or two places. Thereafter, the weather is expected to clear up and will become partly cloudy by Friday afternoon.

One or two pockets in Delhi and NCR area may experience cold day conditions as the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 16 degrees Celsius or less in some parts.

Meanwhile, SAFAR model suggested an improvement in air quality to moderate to lower end of the poor category by Friday, while AQI is forecasted to be in higher-end of poor category on January 18.

SAFAR has advised "Sensitive Groups" to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the air quality is not good. "People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor, if there are palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory.