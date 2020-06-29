Delhi adds 2,889 new cases, recoveries cross 50K-mark

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday reported 2,889 new COVID-19 cases after continuously recording a daily spike of over 3,000 cases for the last few days this month, taking the total tally here to above 83,077. The Delhi government said that the Capital currently has 27,847 active cases, of which 17,148 are under home isolation.



However, with 65 deaths added to the toll in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 fatalities here have reached 2,623. Moreover, recoveries in the Capital have crossed the 50,000-mark with 3,306 fresh recoveries reported on Sunday, taking the total number of patients who have beat the contagious disease to 52,607.

A total of 4,98,416 tests have been conducted as on Friday evening, as per the official health bulletin, with 20,080 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, keeping in line with the revised containment strategy being implemented in the city, the number of containment zones here jumped to 421 on Sunday as officials went about redrawing boundary lines and ensuring smaller containment areas to increase monitoring efficiency.

Moreover, the Serological survey that started on Saturday to check for disease prevalence has now kicked off in all 11 districts. Earlier, teams of four had started the survey in the Central and North districts with officials saying the number of teams deployed for this purpose would vary on a daily basis.

In addition, Home Minister Amit Shah and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia both revised estimated COVID-19 figures in Delhi, saying that initial estimates of the city recording 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July might just have been averted through a dramatic increase in testing and a significant shift in the COVID-19 strategy in the Capital.