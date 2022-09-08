Delhi adds 177 Covid cases & two deaths

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded 177 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, while two more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.



The new cases came out of 13,004 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,127 and the death toll climbed to 26,484, it said. The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday. On Sunday, the national capital recorded 218 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent.

On Saturday, the city logged 236 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.

On Friday, it added 299 cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent and two deaths.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 936. As many as 672 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,391 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 105 are occupied, it said. There are 128 containment zones in the city, it

added.