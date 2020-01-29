Delhi ACB books AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for alleged misuse of funds
New Delhi: The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in poll-bound Delhi booked AAP MLA and Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday for alleged misuse of funds.
Officials said Khan allegedly misappropriated Waqf Board funds and conducted "irregular recruitment".
An officer requesting anonymity said, "We have registered an FIR against him and are currently carrying related procedures. We are ascertaining the total amount of misappropriated funds and other irregularities he
committed."
ACB's move comes just days before Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Amanatullah Khan is seeking re-election from Delhi's Okhla Assembly constituency.
Polling on 70 assembly seats will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February
11.
In Okhla two major protests -- one at Shaheen Bagh and another at Jamia Milia Islamia -- going on against Citizenship Amendment
Bill.
