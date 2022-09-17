Delhi ACB arrests Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi: The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a two-year-old corruption case related to alleged illegal appointment in the Delhi Waqf Board. The Okhla MLA was called for questioning at 12 pm on Friday.



"From the inputs received while questioning and based on information developed by the ACB, 4 locations were searched by teams. From these locations, around Rs 24 lakh cash and 2 illegal and unlicensed weapons, cartridges and ammunition were also recovered. Also, at one of the locations i.e. outside the residence of Amanatullah Khan, the search team consisting of an ACP was attacked by the relatives and other known

persons of Amanatullah Khan and they also obstructed the discharge of Govt. duty to ACB officers", ACB Chief Madhur Verma said.

Accordingly, 2 FIRs have been registered by Anti-Corruption Branch, Delhi in the Southeast district about the recovery of illegal weapons and 1 FIR relating to manhandling of the Police party by relatives of Amanatullah Khan.

Further, the case pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board. As alleged in the FIR, Amanatullah Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and govt. guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favouritism.

The then CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board had given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment.

Further, it is alleged that as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board Amanatullah Khan rented out several properties of Delhi Waqf Board illegally with allegations of corruption and favouritism. Further, it has been alleged that he has misappropriated the funds of the Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from the Delhi government, Verma confirmed.

The Okhla MLA is the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. Earlier in the day, he tweeted, "I was summoned to the #ACB office for questioning and then transferred to the Delhi Police to harass my family members from behind. @LtGovDelhi Sir, remember that the truth never is harmed. I have complete faith in this country's constitution and judiciary."

On Sunday, the personal assistant of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested with live cartridges at Patna's Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport. The passenger has been identified as

Noman Ahmed, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party backed the MLA, calling his arrest "a new conspiracy" of the BJP to implicate him in "a fake case and defame" the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.