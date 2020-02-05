Delegation of Sikh farmers join Shaheen Bagh

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Sikh farmers from Punjab joined the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday.



Earlier the Sikhs protesters in the wee hours of Wednesday were stopped on their way to the protest site, where protesters are holding a sit-in protest 24 hours a day for the past two months. The delegation spent the night at Gurdwara Bala Sahib after the Delhi Police refused to allow them to travel further, but joined the protesters on Wednesday morning.

At night several volunteers from the protest site went to the place where the Sikhs were stopped as WhatsApp messages and photographs went viral on social media. At the Shaheen Bagh protest site, an announcement was made during the night that "Delhi police have detained our brothers from Punjab and was not allowing them to reach here".

The volunteers of Shaheen bagh then carried food for the Sikhs to the gurdwara where they were seen having late night dinner. The Sikh farmers then left Bala Sahib Gurudwara for Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday morning.

"We have always welcomed the Sikh brothers and sisters who have come in support of Shaheen Bagh. Several others have been camping here at the protest site for many days now," said a volunteer.