Delayed registry of houses leaves owners in a lurch in Gr Noida

gr noida: Irked over the delayed registry of their flats, over a hundred residents from Supertech Ecovillage-II in Greater Noida West staged protest against the builder by clapping hands and beating plates. The agitated protestors raised slogans against builder group and locked the marketing office.

The protest started on Sunday morning and continued for nearly two hours. Residents alleged that it has been over two years they got possession over flats but till now they could not execute registry of their flats.

"Earlier, the builder had told us that registry process has been stopped by the Greater Noida Authority but when a group of residents met the authority officials, they told us that the builder group owes outstanding amount to the authority because of which the registry process has been stopped," said a resident of society, who was present in the protest.

The resident also alleged that the builder has diverted funds to his other under construction projects and have left them in a lurch. Meanwhile, the officials from builder's group were not available for comment even after repeated attempts.