Delayed for yrs, tendering process for 500-bedded govt hosp to begin this month

Gurugram: Amid shortage of government healthcare facilities, the construction of the 500-bedded government hospital in Sadar is expected to begin soon with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directing top district officials to expedite the process of land



acquisition.

Declared unsafe for usage, the 200-bedded civil hospital at Sadar was to be demolished and a new building was expected to be built in its place. Plans for developing a 500-bedded new hospital were already approved by the public works department and the initial process of awarding tenders was expected to begin in February this year.

However, the hospital, which was earlier delayed due to the government's apathy, was this time delayed owing to the pandemic.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Khattar directed his officials to quickly initiate works required for building the hospital. It is expected that the process of awarding tenders will begin in the first week of December itself.

The process of demolition and subsequently setting up a new building structure is also expected to begin in the coming months.

Even though Gurugram civil hospital is not in usage, it still has the office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) along with MRI services due to which a large number of visitors and patients come to the medical complex.

The CMO, in the coming days, will be moving its headquarters at Sector-38 while MRI services will be shifted to Gurugram government hospital at Sector-10.