Defiant Gambhir says will 'continue serving people'

New Delhi: Despite the Delhi High Court earlier this week noting that Gautam Gambhir's actions on procuring medical essentials for Covid patients make for a "clear case" against him, the East Delhi MP on Wednesday said that he will continue to save the lives of people even if thousands of PILs are filed against him.



The court's directions for a probe by the drug controller of Delhi came on a PIL filed by Deepak Singh, who alleged that politicians and public representatives were hoarding medical essentials in the name of helping people.

The high court had said that even though the politicians might have been doing it with the "best of intentions", it was not right for them to hoard essentials and they must send any supplies to the DGHS.

The East Delhi BJP MP said he did what he felt was necessary to serve the people and was ready to face any punishment.

"The medicines I distributed were the need of that hour. Not one even if thousands of PILs are filed against me, I will continue to serve the people and try to save their lives," Gambhir said in a reply to a question at a press conference.

Gambhir said he will accept the court's decision and asserted he would do it again whenever such an occasion arrives.

"Questions should also be asked why medicines were not available at shops in Delhi and why there was shortage of hospital beds and oxygen. I joined politics to serve the people which is what I did," he said.

Gambhir said he will do everything needed to save the lives of people and stressed that humanity is the greatest 'dharma' for him. Several other politicians from INC, BJP and AAP have been similarly helping many people in the city out with medical essentials.