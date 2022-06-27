Defeat of BJP's dirty politics: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called his party's win in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll the "defeat of BJP's dirty politics" and thanked the people for appreciating the work done by his government in the national Capital.



Thanking the people, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajinder Nagar. I am grateful for this immense affection and love of the people of Delhi. This inspires us to work harder and serve people."

"People defeated their (BJP) dirty politics and appreciated our good work. Thank you Rajinder Nagar, thank you Delhi," he added.

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also congratulated Pathak and said the poll results show that Kejriwal lives in the hearts of the people.

"Many many congratulations to my dear brother @ipathak25 (Durgesh Pathak) on being elected MLA from Rajinder Nagar Vidhan Sabha. Congratulations to all the workers of AAP for the victory," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"In the heart of the people of Delhi, @ArvindKejriwal ji lives," he added.

In a series of tweets, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also extended congratulatory wishes for the winning candidate, saying the results clearly show that people voted for the work done by Chief Minister Kejriwal.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who had vacated the assembly seat on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, said the party's victory in the bypoll is an affirmation of the 'Kejriwal Model of Governance' and thanked the people of the constituency for once again showering love and blessing .

Best wishes to my brother Durgesh Pathak, as I pass on the baton to him, Chadha said in a tweet.

In a tweet, AAP's Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar congratulated Pathak for his victory and took a dig at the BJP for the defeat of its candidate, saying the saffron party lost badly despite deploying as many as 40 star campaigners, including 10 Union ministers, for campaigning for the party's candidate Bhatia in the by-election

In a tweet, AAP MLA and Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla said the victory of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the by-election is proof that the people of Delhi prefer the politics of work and not the politics of hate .

The AAP's Durgesh Pathak defeated BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 11,000 votes in the bypoll, officials said. "All 16 rounds of counting have been completed. AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak has defeated his immediate rival Rajesh Bhatia (of BJP) by a margin of over 11,000 votes," Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said.