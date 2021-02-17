Deep Sidhu's police custody extended by 7 days, 'toolkit' FIR gets closer to Red Fort 'conspiracy'

New Delhi: As a Delhi court on Tuesday extended the police custody of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in the Red Fort violence case by seven days, with the police arguing that social media associations needed to be probed, the Delhi Police's investigation into the alleged conspiracy behind the R-Day violence is getting seemingly close to the investigation into the toolkit for which climate activists are being arrested.



Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Bhujali after the expiry of his police custody in the case.

Police sought an extension of his custodial interrogation, saying it was required for further investigation and to identify other accused persons in the case. Several social media accounts need to be searched to identify the co-conspirators, the police said.

While Millennium Post's reports have shown that the Delhi Police's investigation into unearthing the "conspiracy" behind the January 26 violence was hitting a brick wall with farmer leaders choosing not to join the probe, the FIR in the "toolkit" matter has given police the allegations required to proceed with their probe into the alleged "conspirators" purportedly behind the Republic Day violence.

According to the toolkit FIR, "The rally (Republic Day tractor rally), which was initially agreed by farmers' unions as a peaceful march, turned violent on January 26 as a result of instigation by elements behind the document and its toolkit."

Sources quoting the first information report said that while monitoring social media on February 4, police officials noticed a Google document link that had been accidentally shared on Twitter which contained a detailed plan of a large conspiracy to wage an economic, social, cultural and regional war against India.

The FIR does not specifically share how Delhi Police found this document, nor any information on who shared it accidentally.

"The accidentally shared confidential document lists a playbook of activities that were to take place during the tractor march held on Republic Day and other protests in Delhi and NCR," sources said, quoting the FIR.

As per sources, many other entities, websites, journalists, so-called fact-checking websites and other organisations are mentioned by the conspirators as their potential allies in their plan to disrupt public order. "This conspiracy and planned activities have resulted in global events and incidents targeted to undermine the sovereignty, and integrity of India and vandalism by secessionist elements on the walls of the Indian Embassy in Rome, Italy," sources said.

While the original document accidentally shared on Twitter was removed, another modified document was shared as an updated toolkit with similar ingredients, the police claimed.