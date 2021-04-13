'Deep Sidhu's intention was to create violence and disregard national flag'

New Delhi: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu was the main instigator of the Republic Day violence who disregarded the national flag at the Red Fort and gave media interviews with an intention of causing violence, the Delhi Police claimed before a Delhi court on Monday while arguing against his bail plea.



Making submissions before Additional Sessions Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen, the prosecution claimed that Sidhu, alleged as the main accused of the January 26 violence during the farmers' tractor rally, had given interviews to several media channels where his showed his "intention of committing violence, to disregard the national flag and the police personnel who were injured…"

Advocate KP Singh, on behalf of Delhi Police, submitted: "Before January 25, Sidhu has given interview to media where he is answering a reporter…he says 26th (January) is coming…more and more people should come…"

Reading out the transcript of one of Sidhu's interviews, advocate Singh said that he has admitted in the interview that he has broken the barricade. "On the intervening night of 25-26 January, there was a stage at Singhu border…he addressed the gathering and here he gave an interview…there is a transcript…an interview to a Punjabi channel. He was very well aware in advance that protestors will not follow the route provided by Delhi Police…," the prosecution argued.

The police further claimed that on Republic Day, Sidhu was seen instigating Jugraj Singh to hoist the Nishan Sahib flag on the ramparts of the Red Fort. Singh is another accused in the violence and a non-bailable warrant (NBW) and a cash reward has already been declared against him.

Referring to a screenshot of a video submitted to defend its case, advocate Singh argued that, "…Sidhu is visible as one is trying to hoist the flag…he is raising slogans…slogan was completed by the unlawful mob…it was instigation by way of slogan…"

Referring to another video on record where according to prosecution, the Indian flag is disrespected and despite being present at the spot, Sidhu did not prevent the act, police claimed: "…in this video accused is seen while our national flag was thrown from there…he did not say anything in this respect. In his presence, national flag was disrespected".

Calling Sidhu a "liar" and a "well educated" person, police further alleged that after hoisting the Nishan Sahib flag, Sidhu came down from the ramparts and announced through a loud hailer that other leaders must also reach Red Fort to take charge. They alleged that Sidhu told protestors that they created history. "There was a purpose behind calling others. The purpose was to start a new morcha at Red Fort...," advocate Singh submitted.

Police also claimed that Sidhu was well aware that protestors at Singhu border will not follow the pre-decided route. "This accused is a very well-known face of the agitation…only the PM has the right to hoist the flag there. He reaches there…the agitation was against the government…how did Red Fort come in between," the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case asked the court.

Meanwhile, advocate Abhishek Gupta, on behalf of Sidhu, rebutted that police is picking and choosing facts and questioned whether Sidhu's act was dissent or instigation. Claiming that Sidhu was only making religious slogans, the advocate said, "…entire case against me is hoisting of flag…the case against me is based on a Facebook live…we have pictures. The IO is saying that someone has thrown the flag from the mob. Can all 1000 be implicated," he asked. The court has reserved the bail matter for orders on April 15.