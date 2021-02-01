Deep Sidhu named in FIR; raids on to arrest Red Fort accused

New Delhi: While the Delhi Police have now identified three people with a criminal background, who had allegedly unfurled the religious Nishan Sahib flag at the Red Fort, investigating the violence that unfolded on Republic Day is proving to be a herculean task for probe officers, who are now checking over 2,000 videos from CCTV cameras and eyewitnesses.



"Their face matched with the details of anti-social elements fed inside the system. We got their dossiers," one source said, adding that the hunt for actor Deep Sidhu, whom farmer leaders hold responsible for the Red Fort takeover, is on. "He has

been named in the FIR. All aspects being probed," the sources said, adding that raids were on in Delhi and other states to catch those involved in the violence.

For a thorough sweep, the police are having to scan CCTV cameras stretch-by-stretch at all areas where violence was reported from. Police sources, however, added that the three had been identified for the flag hoisting with the help of facial recognition software.

Sources close to the investigation said, "We have so far learnt that CCTV cameras of government agencies like MCD, PWD were installed at the route taken by these farmers. Even cameras of RWAs were also installed. We have asked everyone to give us the CCTV footage."

"It is a voluminous task to scan CCTV footage minutely and catch the culprits. More than 20 such tractors have been identified which were involved in the January 26 violence. We will ask RTOs to provide details about them," the sources claimed.

"Forensic teams also visited the spot. We are searching for leftovers of rioters that will be helpful during the probe. Areas, where the incident took place, are being properly photographed," some investigators have said, adding that tyre tracks are also being traced.