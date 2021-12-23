Deep conspiracy unearthed: Cops file chargesheet

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet in the case related to the shootout in the Rohini court in which jailed gangster Jitender Gogi and two assailants dressed as lawyers were killed, unearthing a deep conspiracy behind the incident.



The assailants, who were from the rival gang, opened fire at undertrial prisoner Gogi inside a courtroom where an attempt to murder case was being heard against him on September 24. The duo was then killed in a swift police counter-fire.

The charge sheet, filed on December 17, named Umang Yadav, Vinay Yadav, Ashish Kumar, and two gangsters Sunil Baliyan alias Tillu and Naveen Dabas alias Balli as accused. Abated charges were also been filed against deceased assailants Rahul and Jai Deep alias Jaggu.

The police filed the final report for offences under sections 302 (murder), 353 (assault), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and various sections under the Arms Act.

"Investigation of the case was conducted by Crime Branch. Five persons have been arrested in the case. During investigation, all physical, oral, material, and technical evidence was collected against the accused persons. The deep conspiracy behind the murder was unearthed," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Shrivastava said.

He added, "During investigation, it was found that some other persons were also involved in the conspiracy to kill Jitender Gogi. Further investigation in this regard is in progress."

The police said that Gogi was brought to the Rohini court for appearance in a case and was escorted by a strong contingent of the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police (DAP) as he was a very high-risk undertrial prisoner. Other units, like Special Cell and local police, were also present, the Special Commissioner said in a press statement.

Two assailants, armed with deadly weapons and disguised as lawyers, fired upon Gogi inside the courtroom at 1:20 pm and were shot dead in retaliatory fire by police.

All three injured persons were rushed to hospital. Gogi was rushed to BSA Hospital emergency ward. Later he was declared brought dead. His dead body was preserved in the mortuary. Rahul and Jai Deep were shifted to BJRM Hospital, where the doctor declared them brought dead, the police said.

Both the assailants belonged to the rival Tillu gang. While Rahul was involved in seven cases of murder and attempt to murder, Jai Deep was accused in three such cases.

"Tillu was engraved on the forearm of the assailant [Jai Deep]," the police added. Rahul belonged to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Jai Deep was from Sonipat in Haryana.