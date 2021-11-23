Dedicated cyber police stns to come up in all 15 districts as cases see rise

New Delhi: With a rise in cybercrime in the city, the Delhi Police will set up a dedicated "Cyber Police Station" in every district to deal with such cases effectively in the national capital. The home department of the Delhi government has issued a notification to set up such a facility in all 15 police districts. According to the officials, the police stations are likely to start functioning from December 1.



The notification said it is considered necessary to constitute "Cyber Police Station" in each notified police district to enquire and investigate cybercrime related cases. "The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in order to facilitate extension of better police assistance to the public, hereby, is pleased to direct and declare that the cyber police stations in east, northeast, south, southeast, southwest, west, outer, central, north, northwest, Shahdara, Rohini, New Delhi, Dwarka and outer north shall be the cyber police stations in each notified fifteen police districts in Delhi from the date of issue of this notification," it stated.

The cyber police stations shall function from the location as described in Schedule-A or at any other place/places where the office is shifted in future from the date of issue of this notification. The cyber police stations shall have jurisdiction over whole of the police district for which the cyber police station is being notified and effective from the date of issue of this notification, it said. According to Schedule-A, the cyber police station in east district will be located at Pandav Nagar police station and in northeast district, it will be located at Jyoti Nagar police station.

Similarly, in south district, its location will be at Saket police station, at Badarpur police station in southeast, at Vasant Vihar police station in southwest, at Hari Nagar police station in west and at Paschim Vihar West police station in outer district, it said. The cyber police stations at central, north, northwest, Shahdara, Rohini, New Delhi, Dwarka and outer north districts will be located at Kamla Market, Maurice Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Shahdara, Budh Vihar, Mandir Marg, Dwarka North and Samaypur Badli/Bawana police stations respectively, the notification said.