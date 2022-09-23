Decline in cases: DDMA may de-scale Covid staff & equipment at hospitals

New Delhi: The DDMA may lift the Rs 500 fine on not wearing masks in public places along with scaling down deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals in a phased manner as the city witnesses a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, officials said.



The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met here on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the national capital and conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle coronavirus.

The decisions taken in the meeting will come into force after a formal notification by the DDMA.

L-G V K Saxena chaired the meeting, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in attendance.

Kejriwal emphasised on people to take the booster dose of COVID vaccine and asked them to follow all protocols and keep their family safe during coming festive season.

"The meeting decided for relaxing Rs 500 penalty on violation of mask mandate. It also decided in favour of more measures to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour through creating awareness during festive season," said a senior Delhi government officer present in the meeting.

The DDMA had imposed the fine of Rs 500 on not wearing face mask at public places in April. The participants of DDMA meeting also decided to enhance the surveillance of ILI-SARI cases to detect any early warnings, said officials present in the meeting.

They said that there was also a consensus on bringing up the percentage of precautionary dose of vaccination that currently stands at 24, to at least 40 to 50 per cent.

"Deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals will be scaled down in a calibrated and phased manner and health department will prepare an action plan," said another government officer.

There was also an emphasis on analysing the genome sequencing data to detect any surge in cases or new variant, with the expert members also stressing that there is no need to let the guard down.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged people to get the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The DDMA meeting was held under LG sir's chairmanship. Took stock of the current situation of coronavirus. Several key decisions were taken. I appeal to all Delhiites to get booster doses of the vaccine.

"Keep your family safe from coronavirus in the festive season. Follow all the protocols to protect yourself from coronavirus," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 77 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The new cases were detected from 10,370 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin, adding that no new coronavirus-related fatality was recorded. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,772, while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,500, it said. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 431, the bulletin said.

A total of 327 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,266 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 42 are occupied.

There are 63 Covid containment zones in Delhi.