Decide Kamra's representation within 8 weeks, HC tells DGCA

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to decide within eight weeks stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's February 20 representation against an IndiGo ban on him.

Kamra had approached the court against IndiGo for debarring him last month from flying with the private airline for six months on the ground of "unacceptable behaviour" on one of its flights. Several other airlines also followed suit.

The airline claimed that Kamra, while travelling on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight, provoked a TV channel's journalist by asking questions on his news presentation style.