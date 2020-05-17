Death toll rises to 5 in Noida

Noida/Ghaziabad: A 65-year-old man from JJ colony in sector 8 of Noida who was tested positive for Covid-19 has died while five new positive cases have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar District on Saturday. Till now a total of five Covid positive patients have died in GB Nagar district.



As per a senior medical officer, one 65-year-old male patient, resident of sector 8, was admitted with pneumonia to Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) on 12th May. "The patient was being treated with antibiotics and supportive therapy. However, he was detected to have Covid positive on Friday around 8 pm after which his condition started deteriorating and he expired around 10:30 pm on Friday," said Dr. Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

Apart from the death, five persons were tested positive Covid-19 on Saturday taking the total number to

247. "Out of 41 reports received on Saturday, five persons were tested positive. Two female patients aged 26 and 45 from sector 5 in Noida were tested positive, a 32-year-old female from sector 76, a 20-year-old male from sector 5

and the 65-year-old male from sector 8, who has died due to Covid, were tested positive on Saturday" said Dr. Sunil Dohare, district surveillance officer.

Meanwhile, in a sigh of relief, 12 more patients were discharged on Saturday after successful treatment of Covid-19.

Officials said that three female and one male patient were discharged from GIMS, four male patients and one female patient were discharged from Sharda hospital while two female patient, one infant and a male patient were discharged from SSPGH&PGI hospital in Noida.

The recovery rate of Gautam Buddh Nagar is over 73 per cent with 181 patients being cured and discharged from hospitals out of the total 247 positive cases.

In Ghaziabad, six positive Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday.

The total number of positive cases in Ghaziabad are 178 out of which 115 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital and 61 patients are still getting treatment at the hospital.