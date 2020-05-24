Death toll mounts to 231; 591 new cases take total to 12,910

New Delhi: Delhi has registered 591 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive patients to 12,910 in the Capital, according to the official bulletin on the contagion released on Saturday by the Delhi government. The previous figures in the capital stood at 12,319 positive when 660 cases were registered in the highest single day spike since the outbreak began here.



Among the total registered cases, till the report was complied, 6,412 are active cases out of which 3,086 or 48.13 percent patients have been in home-isolation under supervision of health and other concerned authorities. Out of the total positive patients, as many as 1,886 are admitted at COVID hospitals, 101 patients at dedicated COVID health centres and 488 at COVID care centres. A total of 184 patients are in ICU while 27 are still on ventilators in various hospitals. LNJP, AIIMS Delhi and Jhajjar, RGSSH and SJH were the leading dedicated Covid-19 hospitals housing the most number of Delhi's positive patients. With 4,792 tests conducted in the last 24-hour period, total number of tests reached 1,65,047, up from 1,60,255 till the last data released.

With one of the highest recovery rates among states having maximum number of COVID-19 cases and also in comparison to the national average, percentage of recovery rate jumped from 47.87 percent to 48.55 percent with Saturday's data. As many as 370 people were reportedly discharged from various hospitals after recovery. With this, total recovery numbers reached 6,267 in the city of up from 5,897. Here, the national average of recovered patients is 41.34 percent, more than 6 percent less that Delhi's rate of recovery. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, on Thursday, said soon recovered patients would outnumber active cases in the Capital.

The Delhi government's bulletin, however, says that the capital city has recorded a total of 23 deaths in one day period hence death toll reached from 208 to 231 till Friday midnight. Since, the figure of succumbed patients is highest ever in the city in last 24 hours, the report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

Till the last report, the Delhi government has also added 15 new containment zones across south-west, north, north-west and south-east districts. The government has till now de-contained 34 areas in the city where no fresh

Covid-19 cases have been reported in over month. Total number of containment zones now stands at 92.

Six new containment zones were added in the south-west district after 39 Covid-19 cases were reported in a cluster from Vikaspuri, Palam and Kanganheri village in the last few days. The newly added containment zones are Deep Enclave Part-2, Vikaspuri; DG3 Block, Vikas Puri; Kanganheri Village; Puran Nagar, Palam Colony; F-Block, Vikaspuri; and Gali number 46, Sadh Nagar, and Palam Colony.