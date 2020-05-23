Death toll climbs to 208; highest spike of 660 cases takes total to over 12,000

New Delhi: The Coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 208, while 660 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, the biggest single-day spike here, authorities said. The total number of cases in the city now stands at 12,319.



Out of the total positive cases, 6,214 are active cases in which 2,881 have reportedly been on home-isolation under supervision of health and other concerned authorities, 1,835 are admitted at COVID hospitals, 95 patients at dedicated COVID health centres and 515 at COVID care centres. A total of 169 patients are in ICU while 27 are at ventilators in various hospitals. Total number of tests conducted in various hospitals was 1,60,255 till the last data released.

According to the Delhi government's data, a total of 330 persons were discharged after recovery. With this total number of discharged persons reached 5,897 or 47.87 percent of total cases reported so far in the national Capital. Notably, the national average of recovered patients is 40.97 percent, nearly 7 percent less that Delhi's percentage.

As many as 14 COVID-19 patients were also succumbed in a day period following which death toll reached 208 in the city. The report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

The Delhi government's data also added two new containment zones as total number reached from 77 to 92 in a day. Addition of 15 more areas in containment zones were witnessed on Thursday also when Zamrudpur in Greater Kailash and Dakshinpuri were included.

The South Delhi district administration had issued the orders on the two containment zones after the health department directed all district magistrates to create such zones as per the existing guidelines. The department's direction came after a mismatch between the number of Coronavirus cases in the national Capital and the number of containment zones was observed.