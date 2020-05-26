Dearth of clean water supply increases troubles for Gurugram residents

gurugram: The city is staring at a severe water crisis due to rampant groundwater extraction and erratic supply from treatment plants. Several areas like Sector-9, Sector-9A, Jawahar Nagar, Subash Nagar, Mulahera and Jacobpura are facing a water shortage.



Most of these areas have been sealed by the district administration as cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported from some of these areas. To vent out their frustration, hundreds of women from Jacobpura took to roads to protest against non-supply of water in their homes.

Even parts of New Gurugram like South City, Sushant Lok, DLF Phase 1 and 2 and Sector located along the Golf Course Extension Road are facing the problems of water supply.

Already bearing a strong influence, the crisis has resulted in the water tanker mafia extracting more money from the helpless residents.

According to official data, the average water supply of Gurugram is 410 million litres per day (MLD), the demand for the water in the recent days have crossed the 460 MLD. This is despite the fact that the functioning of the factories and the commercial units have not yet started.

Public water officials cite that water being wasted through leakage of pipes, incessant wastage of water and the stronghold of water tanker mafia are resulting in this water crisis which is escalating in the city with every passing year.

Despite the public officials claiming that actions are being initiated against the persons who are illegally extracting water according to the officials, there are 15,600 illegal bore wells that are present in the city.

The groundwater level has declined in Gurgaon over the last 20 years, with the city witnessing a decline at a rate of 1.5m to 2m every year.

A recent official report had cited that in four years from 2014 to 2018, the groundwater levels in Gurugram has dropped to 10 meters. The average levels at which the groundwater can now be tapped in Gurugram is at 36 metres.