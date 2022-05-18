Deadline for demolition of Supertech twin towers extended

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended till August 28 the deadline for demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida, which have been held as illegal for a violation of norms.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha passed the order on an application filed by Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) seeking an extension of the timeline of May 22 by three months till August 28 after the agency appointed for demolition Edifice Engineering sought time.

In view of the expert opinion, time for completing the work of demolition is extended until August 28, 2022. A status report shall be filed by NOIDA after convening a meeting of all stakeholders on the steps which are being taken between the date of this order and a week prior to the next date of listing , the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on July 29.

The bench after considering the application and submission of amicus passed the order directing to complete the demolition of both the towers by August 28 and sought a

status report.