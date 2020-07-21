Dead body found in Cong HQ

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man was found hanging at Congress headquarters in Akbar Road area of New Delhi. Police said that on Sunday they received the PCR call from servant quarters at 24 Akbar Road.

The caller told police that his brother Prakash has kept himself locked in his room since July 17 evening. "Neither he is opening the door nor responding," the caller told police.

According to the official, during the enquiry, Prakash Singh was found hanging in his room. "The room was latched from inside. A suicide note

was recovered from the spot which reveals that he was depressed due to marital discord," police said.