DDMA orders for religious places withdrawn

New Delhi: The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vasant Vihar on Tuesday revoked its order asking heads of temples, gurudwaras, mosques and churches to strictly follow the DDMA order stating "no visitors" to be allowed in religious places.



According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) fresh orders issued on July 10, "religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors will be allowed".

The four separate but similar orders issued by the SDM on Monday for temples, gurudwaras, mosques and churches warned "strict penal or criminal action" against heads and members of the concerned religious place as well "as against the individual" will be taken incase of any violation.

"It is hereby informed that the above four orders are withdrawn. Kindly find attached latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Govt. of NCT of Delhi order No.F.2/07/2020/pt file-III dated 10/7/2021 for Covid appropriate behaviour," read the new order issued by Ankur Prakash Meshram, SDM (Vasant Vihar).

The revocation order comes hours after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) criticised it, claiming that the order meant for all religious places was singling out gurudwaras only.