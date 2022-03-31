DDMA meet today to discuss Covid situation; over 2,100 parents want masks to be optional

New Delhi: As the Delhi Disaster Management Authority prepares to meet today (Thursday) to discuss the way ahead on dealing with Covid-19, over 2,100 parents have petitioned key DDMA officials, including the Delhi CM and L-G Anil Baijal, requesting that the face-mask rule be now waived for children at least.



The DDMA meeting comes in the backdrop of the Centre's communication to states and UTs asking them to discontinue containment measures. However, the Centre had clarified that rules for facemasks and handwashing would continue to be in force.

In their letter petition to DDMA authorities, the parents have set out a list of reasons making the case for making masks optional. The parents, who were at the forefront of asking for the reopening of physical classes, said that continuous masking can also be detrimental to the children's development needs.

The parents said keeping the mandatory facemask rule without considering age group, environment, and community transmission levels were completely against scientific guidance, adding that with masks, "children can't understand teachers or each other; special needs children are suffering; young children may not develop emotional skills without facial cues; and children are finding it difficult to make connections".

The group of parents also said that the time of the year must also be considered and that continuous masking in peak Summer may lead to other health problems for the kids.

Last month, the DDMA lifted all Covid restrictions in the wake of significant improvement in the Covid situation in the city. However, wearing of masks in public places, including buses and metro trains continued.

The DDMA meeting to be held at 3.30 pm on March 31 will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and senior officials and expert members are expected to attend the meeting.

On Wednesday, the city reported 123 new Covid-19 cases and one death from the virus with a daily positivity rate of 0.5 per cent. Active cases are currently at 459 and the death toll at 26,152.