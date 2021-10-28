DDMA allows public Chhath Puja at designated spots across Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday allowed devotees to perform Chhath Puja at designated spots in the national capital amid strict Covid protocols.



The DDMA, which designs Covid management policies for the capital, had banned Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including at Yamuna riverbanks, water bodies and temples in Delhi, after a meeting on September 30.

The ban on Chhath celebrations had triggered protests by opposition parties the BJP and the Congress.

"The DDMA has allowed Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi at designated spots. A limited number of people will be allowed to perform the puja amid strict Covid protocols," Sisodia said at a press conference after the DDMA meeting on Wednesday.

"People are requested to follow all COVID-19 protocols and wear masks... The Covid situation is under control in Delhi but one has to remain careful," he said.

However, officials have hinted that the rules in this regard, which will be issued soon, might not provide for celebrating the festival at one of the over 1,000 ghats on the Yamuna river here. But the officials have added that the rules and designated spots for this will be announced soon.

Amid protests by the BJP and the Congress against the Chhath Puja ban, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to call a meeting of the DDMA to allow celebrations in public.

In fact, when the opposition first brought up the issue, the CM and the AAP had maintained that the safety of people was paramount and should not be politicised like this. Later, however, the Delhi government said it was in favour of public celebrations but that the Centre would need to approve the rules for them. In this regard, the Dy CM had also written to the Centre.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, Sisodia said, "After a lot of efforts by the Delhi Government, especially the persistence of Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal, approval has been given for conducting the public events of the Chhath Mahaparv."

Sisodia said that his government would soon issue the SoP for celebrating Chhatth safely. He added that it is a very important festival and should be organized with great care.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched a special COVID-19 vaccination drive in Burari's Ibrahimpur village for devotees who will be observing fast on Chhath festival. Puri was accompanied by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, the party's Purvanchal face in the national capital.

Concentrated mostly in East Delhi, the Purvanchal community has a sizable number in the national capital and plays an important role in elections.