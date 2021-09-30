DDMA allows gatherings for festive season, classes 6-8 may reopen after

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday decided to allow gatherings, including Ramleela celebrations in the upcoming festive season, with strict Covid curbs in place, while also deciding that physical schools for students in junior classes (Below Class 9) may likely begin after the festive season ends on November 4.



Chairing a DDMA meeting in the absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, L-G Anil Baijal said that the Delhi Police and district authorities will ensure proper arrangements to adhere to social distancing guidelines and separate entry and exit points to avoid overcrowding.

The DDMA has as result, decided that no fairs, stalls or large installations attracting crowds will be allowed, according to sources aware of the development, who added that strict action will be taken against those who organise such events in violation of the rules.

"After a detailed discussion with experts, the need to strictly follow and enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB) was emphasised upon especially in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection," Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

The DDMA will issue another order with detailed SOPs in a few days, the sources said.

The Delhi chief secretary was directed to go through the SOPs for the festive season and synergise them with guidelines issued by the central government for effective management, they said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Revenue

Minister Kailash Gahlot, along with top experts and government officials, attended the meeting.

The meeting, where Niti Ayog member VK Paul, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and ICMR DG Balram Bhargava were also present, saw experts express satisfaction over the prevailing Covid situation in the national capital and efforts being made by the departments concerned to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.

Yet, the DDMA is being cautious in reopening physical classes for students in Class 8 and below, with the L-G saying that consideration on this aspect will be made after the festive season.

The festival season will start with Navratri commencing in October and Durga Puja is celebrated during the same time. Dussehra falls on October 15 and Diwali on November 4 this year.

The L-G said, "As suggested by the experts, it was

decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season.

Meanwhile, Ramleela organising committees in the city said it will be difficult for them to organise Ramleelas on a grand scale this year due to shortage of time.

Dheeraj Dhar Gupta, general secretary, Dharmik Leela Committee, said, "The DDMA permission came very late and we also have to take approvals from many other departments which is hardly possible in a week's time," he said.