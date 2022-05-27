'DDC's priority is to foster dialogue with communities'

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Reap Benefit foundation to develop safe, meaningful and innovative opportunities and platforms through which citizens and communities will be able to join hands with the Delhi government.



According to DDC, this strategic partnership will be useful in strengthening citizen engagement and channelising community participation to resolve critical environmental and civic challenges in the city.

To promote participatory governance by establishing platforms for bridging the gap between the government and citizens has been one the main focuses of DDC.

DDC Vice chairperson Jasmine Shah said that the Delhi government has always promoted leveraging civic partnership and it is one of their core models of governance. He further added, "DDC is committed to enable every Delhi resident to not only identify local challenges and issues, but also become a part of the solution. It has always been DDC's priority to foster dialogue with communities, to provide them with the right tools and platforms, to drive meaningful change within their communities, and to ensure that their voices are heard while developing policies for Delhi."

In the first phase of its flagship 'Delhi@2047' initiative DDC fostered partnerships with private sector/CSR initiatives and philanthropic organizations. In the second phase of implementation DDC is looking forward to exploring ways to enable citizens to enhance the civic and environmental sustainability measures implemented by the government.

Kuldeep Dantewadia, co-founder, Reap Benefit Foundation, said, "We are very excited about Delhi government's resolve to create a vibrant community of citizens engaged in building Delhi into a world class city. With an ideology rooted in action, we look forward to engaging all Delhi residents in taking small but meaningful actions to build their civic muscle and start addressing local civic and climate issues in their neighbourhood."

Reap Benifit Foundation, in the past 8 years, has worked with 52,000 plus citizens who have transformed themselves and worked to improve their neighbourhoods.