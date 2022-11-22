DDCD vice-chairman Shah moves Delhi HC

New Delhi: Delhi government think tank DDCD's vice-chairman Jasmine Shah has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Lieutenant Governor's order restricting him from discharging his duties and sealing his office.

Shah's lawyer said they have challenged the Delhi L-G's order and have also sought an interim relief of staying that decision. The plea, filed through advocate Chirag Madan, is listed for hearing on Tuesday before Justice Yashwant Varma.

After Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's order, the facilities enjoyed by Shah, being the vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD), were also withdrawn.

On November 18, Shah had termed the decision "completely illegal" and "unconstitutional".

According to official sources, L-G V K Saxena has also asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of DDCD vice-chairman over allegations of misusing his office for "political purposes".

Shah was behind the Delhi government's ambitious electric vehicle policy and is the vice-chairman of the think tank involved in drawing blueprints of various initiatives of the AAP dispensation, including its food truck policy, electronic city, and shopping festival. The DDCD offices were sealed on the night of November 17 for preventing its alleged "misuse by Shah for political gains". The sealing exercise was undertaken by the Planning Department of the Delhi government.