DDC V-C Shah gets show-cause notice

New Delhi: The Delhi government's planning department Monday issued a show-case notice to Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah over charges of "misusing public office" by acting as the "official spokesperson" of the AAP, sources said.

The action came following a complaint by BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma. The notice gave seven days to Shah to respond.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, termed the notice "yet another attack on the Delhi government due to its rising graph in Gujarat". Shah, on the other hand, said the Delhi LG has no jurisdiction over the office of the DDCD vice chairman, which is a minister-rank position appointed by the cabinet.

The memorandum has been signed by Vijendra Singh Rawat, the director of the planning department and it shows that it is by the "order and in the name of the Lt Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi".

In his complaint, dated September 13, Parvesh Verma has alleged that "while working as vice-chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), Jasmine Shah has acted as the official spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party for political gains, which is in violation of established procedures, and a few alleged instances of misuse of public office by Shah has been provided". The inquiry into the matter was carried out by the planning department, which is the administrative department in charge of the DDCD, sources at L-G's office said.