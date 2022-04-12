DDC signs agreement to implement plan for 'Electronic City'

new delhi: The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the EPIC Electronics Product Foundation to attract investment and jobs associated with the design, manufacturing, sale and aftersales services through which the government hopes to successfully to set up the promised Electronic City.



The partnership aims to develop a competitive electronics design-manufacture-service market while making the city the preferred destination for the same. The government has partnered with the Foundation to develop and implement a plan for Delhi's 'Electronic City' initiative which was announced in the Rozgar Budget 2022-23.

The 'Electronic City' will be set up in the Baprola area of the capital which will create 80,000 jobs in five years through electronics manufacturing. The larger goal of the government is to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years as it was anno0unced during the 'Rozgar Budget' (Employment Budget).

The DDC has already started work to enable an economic ecosystem conducive to the research, design, manufacturing, distribution and servicing of electronics which will bolster the state employment initiative and maximise gross state value.

Through the provision of infrastructure and resources, DDC will endeavour to encourage foreign and domestic entities in the electronics industry to set up research, design, and manufacturing centres in the city which will have a positive impact on the city's economy. EPIC will assist DDC access educational, human and other relevant resources and help leverage related government schemes and programs to cultivate Delhi into an electronics design-sale-purchase hub.

The Government will invite anchor units to set up base at the Electronics City in an 81-acre plug-and-play infrastructure centre while EPIC will work closely with multiple partner channels like the domestic and international electronics champions, anchor units and other industry experts on the same.

The partnership will help skill the workforce required for the manufacture, repair and servicing of electronic products, with a special emphasis on training women and increasing their participation in the Capital's workforce. The partnership will also work on creating an ecosystem of knowledge-based hardware start-ups.

Vice-Chairperson of DDC Jasmine Shah said that the initiative will help boost the design, manufacture, sales and service of electronics to feed domestic as well as global demand by partnering with the national and international expert industry organisations. "Efforts undertaken towards skilling of the workforce in these areas will help improve employment outcomes for workers in Delhi, especially for women, and create service capability in every part of Delhi," he said.