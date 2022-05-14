DDC, Jindal Univ team up to promote policy research

New Delhi: Delhi government's think tank Delhi Development Commission has partnered with OP Jindal University to work together in order to promote and strengthen evidence-based policy research on critical challenges facing the people of the city.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the two parties yesterday in presence of DDC VC Jasmine Shah.

The aim of the partnership is to promote mutual understanding, academic exchange and collaboration on policy research studies.The university shall also get support from DDC Delhi in carrying out time-bound policy research studies by promoting exchanges of students, faculty, and staff members. On the occasion, Jasmine Shah said, "The engagement of OP Jindal Global University is an excellent opportunity for DDC to engage in professional and academic exchange. It would inform our policy decisions with time-bound, quality research and allow meaningful participation of scholars in designing people-centric governance processes."

Prof. R. Sudarshan, Dean, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy said, "The MOU with DDC Delhi is a pioneering step towards promoting university-government partnership. This is a recognition that the complex challenges of public policy making requires resources outside the domain of government."