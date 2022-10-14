DDC initiates installation of 150 kerbside EV chargers

New Delhi: The think tank of Delhi government, DDC has initiated a pilot project for deployment of 150 kerbside EV chargers across 60 PWD roadside stretches, with provision of vehicle parking. The pilot programme, being designed by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi with the collaboration of DISCOMS and PWD aims to understand the feasibility of the innovative concept of 'kerbside charging'. It will eventually lead to Delhi government's target of installing more than 5,000 kerbside EV chargers in the next 3 years across all major roads of Delhi.



The plan to pilot 150 kerbside EV chargers, spread equitably across all the three DISCOMs in Delhi, was finalised in a review meeting chaired on Wednesday by Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson (DDC) and chairperson of Delhi government's Charging Infrastructure Working Group. The meeting was attended by officials from the Transport Department, Public Works Department (PWD), and DISCOMs like BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), and TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

While chairing the meeting, Jasmine Shah said, "The next phase of EV charging is here. We have heard the struggles of vehicle owners, who are sometimes forced to park and charge their vehicles away from their homes, many a time at unorganised parking locations. Delhi is leading the way nationally and globally by adopting this new and innovative way of providing 24x7 public access of EV charging to its priority electric vehicle segments on all major roads. Kerbside and lamp post chargers will enable them to charge at nearby locations."