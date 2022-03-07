DDA wraps up Yamuna Floodplains events with 'Avartan Rally'

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75th Anniversary of India's Independence from February 19 to March 6 by organising a series of six events along with the theme of 'Rejuvenation of River Yamuna Floodplains'.

The series event brought people from different sections of society together including students from schools, colleges, NGOs, cyclist groups, nature and yoga enthusiasts. The various events that were organised included Azadi Darshan, which was a sand art workshop. A nature walk with the Delhi Bird Foundation. Jagrukta Abhiyaan, an awareness programme on the role of biodiversity parks and the impact of climate change. A Swachhta Abhiyaan at the Qudisa Ghat.

A Yogabhyas, a yoga session for rejuvenation of body, mind and soul. And the Avartan Rally which included cycling in and around the floodplains of Yamuna.

The sixth and the concluding event 'Avartan Rally' saw huge participation by cyclists from V4A Cycling and Running Club, Riverside Running and Cycling Club, Cyclopaths, Let's C cycling groups and DDA officers. Approximately a 9km cycle route was decided upon for all the cyclists to see the restored floodplains. 80-100 cyclists participated in the event. The site for cycling - 'Asita West' is one of the 10 projects of the Restoration and Rejuvenation Project by DDA and also the first ones to be taken up for restoration.

Prior to the restoration works, the site was being utilised for agriculture and other unauthorised activities. Plantation native to the floodplains has been planted all around the floodplains. A green buffer up to 300mts wide along the river edge has been planted with grasses of riverine nature. DDA has been working on the rejuvenation and restoration of the floodplains for some years.