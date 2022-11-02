DDA undertaking in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 JJ clusters on DDA, L&DO land in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority has been undertaking several rehabilitation projects in order to provide a better and healthy living environment to residents of the JJ cluster across DDA areas. Currently, there are three ongoing projects for rehabilitation of slum clusters at A-14, Kalkaji Exten., Jailorwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar and Kathputli Colony, Shadipur.



The 2011 Census stated that approximately 10.63 per cent of the population in Delhi occupies slums. As per survey of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), there are 675 identified JJ clusters in Delhi. DDA is undertaking in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 JJ clusters that exist on DDA and L&DO land in Delhi. As per an estimate about 1.72 lakh households (families) are residing in these (376) clusters. The inhabitants of these clusters live in unhygienic and unplanned conditions with lack of public amenities and facilities.

Therefore, DDA has undertaken several rehabilitation project including one in Govindpuri, Kalkaji that has been has been formulated for rehabilitation of 3 JJ clusters namely Jawaharlal Nehru camp Navjeevan Camp and Bhumiheen camp where 10.75 hectare of DDA residential land is under encroachment. DDA has completed the Phase-I of the project, and 3,024 flats are ready to move in. The survey and eligibility determination of slum dwellers in Bhumiheen camp has been completed, draw of lots has been held and demand cum-allotment letters have been issued to 1,862 eligible families.

Out of these, 575 beneficiaries who have deposited the nominal amount for the flats and completed the documentation will be given the keys and possession of the flats. Public amenities such as community parks, dedicated electric sub-stations, sewage treatment plant, dual water pipelines, lifts, underground reservoir for hygienic water supply are available in the flats. DDA spend approximately

Rs 345 crore on this project.

Similarly, 1,675 EWS houses are under construction at Jailorwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar on a vacant DDA land near to the JJ Cluster namely Jallianwala Bagh. DDA is constructing the project at the cost of Rs 370 crore and is expected to complete the project by Jan 2023. The Kathputli colony project is being made on the PPP model and has already been awarded to a private developer, the slum dwellers at Kathputli Colony have been shifted to a transit camp. Around 2,800 EWS houses are under construction at redevelopment site, and project is likely to be completed by next year.