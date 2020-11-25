DDA to relocate 1K jhuggies in Rohini under PMAY(U)

New delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated the process to rehabilitate slum dwellers in Sector-19, Rohini at a cost of Rs 350 crores. Approximately 1,000 slum households spread over 1.89 hectares will be rehabilitated in 60 per cent of the land area. The remaining 40 per cent of the land will be commercially exploited by the developer, which will be used to finance the project.

Each eligible slum-dwelling household will be provided with a unit of 27.25 square metres carpet area in the new rehabilitation project. Until the project is complete, they will be provided rent support of Rs 6,000 per month, to enable them to relocate temporarily, the DDA said.

Under Vertical-1 of PMAY(U), DDA will implement in-situ slum rehabilitation for 490 such JJ clusters, which fall on land belonging to DDA or the Central Government. DDA is initially examining 378 JJ clusters, situated on DDA land, to determine their financial viability. 30 such clusters have been grouped into 16 projects which will be implemented in the 1st phase.

DDA also said that it expects to receive RFQ applications by December 15 and that the rehabilitation project is likely to be completed in 3 years.