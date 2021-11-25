DDA to offer 15K flats under special housing scheme

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved the launching of online special housing scheme for approximately 15,000 flats of different categories at various locations such as Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola.



The DDA said it will soon share further details of the scheme on its website and in leading newspapers and on social media.

The decision was taken during an online meeting of the authority of the DDA, held on Wednesday under

the chairmanship of Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, also the chairman of the DDA, officials said.

The flats under this scheme are those which remain unsold in previous Housing schemes of DDA. They will be offered at old rates in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA. The flats at Narela sub-city are being offered after taking several remedial measures in terms of improvement of infrastructure, security and connectivity on the basis of suggestions/feedback of the allottees/ residents of the area.

The allottees will be eligible for subsidy under the PMAY scheme of the central government. if they avail home loan from the bank/financial institution. The entire process from application to allotment and possession is being done through online mode. The allottee needs to visit the DDA office only for execution of CD.

Amendment in the DDA Policy to mitigate risks of prospective bidders for upcoming in-situ rehabilitation projects

The proposal will now be sent to the ministry for final approval and notification, and will kickstart the process of allotment of plots to transport traders.

The Pre-Determined Rates (PDRs) for allotment of land to transport traders at IFC Holambi Kalan, Narela was also approved by the authority.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on March 10 had allotted 1,353 flats to people under its housing scheme 2021 through a draw of lots streamed online.

Out of these, 689 flats were surrendered by allottees, nearly 50 per cent of the total inventory under the scheme, with COVID-19 and other factors being attributed by officials for such a larger number of flats being given up.

In late August, the DDA had held a draw for 689 flats under the 2021 Housing Scheme, surrendered by allottees, with a meagre 79 waitlisted applicants being alloted units from this lot.