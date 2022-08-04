DDA to make allotment of houses under EWS category more handy

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to have norms for owning flats by EWS applicants relaxed and to ensure the pending conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold within two months. The authority in a meeting chaired by Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday made decisions that would make owning a house easier for the Economically Weaker Sections, promote green fuel in the City and ensure transparency, sans discretion in the allotment of land for religious purposes, amongst others.



The L-G directed the authority to ensure that the long pending conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold is carried out within two months, a long way from the on-going exercise of regularisation of properties in the 23 Nazul Land Estates.

DDA will be making allotment of houses under EWS category more accessible; they have approved doing away with the requirement of having annual individual income of less than Rs 3 lakh for the applicants/allottees. EWS flats, now be allotted on the basis of annual family income below Rs 10 lakh per annum as certificated by the Competent Officer/Authority.

They have also revised rates for CNG station sites in ogre to promote green fuel and fight air pollution. The authority granted approval to set up electric vehicle charging stations on already allotted sites of DDA for Petrol/Diesel Pump & CNG stations. It has also decided to levy a lesser licence fee for these fuel sites/stations.

Another decision was taken regarding the allotment of institutional plots of religious categories. The authority approved disposal of such plots from allotment to auction mode. As per the approval, the eligibility of plots is to be based on MPD-2021. As per MPD-2021 norms, two size/types of plots are available for religious purpose, which are religious plots having area less than or equal to 400 sqm. and religious plot/centre having area more than 400 sqm. and upto 40,000 sqm.

The authority has also approved the costing methodology for the built up space to be allotted to the Department of Power for Electric Substations (ESS) in the housing projects of DDA.

The Plinth area rates (PAR) to be used for calculation of construction cost of flats for FY2022-23 was also approved. The PAR for flats offered for the first time in DDA Housing Scheme 2019 & 2021 have been kept unchanged & the PAR used for old inventory flats has been increased by 5%.