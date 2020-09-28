DDA to allow auction of CGHS housing plots to private developers

new delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to bring about amendments that will allow them to auction land to private developers for residential projects, which was proposed to meet growing housing demands in the Capital.



Last year, the proposal was approved in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, which suggested amendments to the DDA (Disposal of Developed Nazul Land) Rules, 1981, allowing the auction of residential plots meant for allotment to Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS) to private developers.

The DDA had advertised the auctioning of seven and nine group housing plots in January and May but these were withdrawn following an order on July 28. Officials said that these plots could not be auctioned as amendments to the above mentioned DDA rules and MPD 2021 would be required for that.

Nazul land refers to land acquired by the government and is placed at the DDA's disposal for development as "approved under various development schemes".

Anurag Jain, vice-chairman, DDA, said that the process to change the rules had already been initiated and that these plots would be auctioned in November. Private developers will be required to construct housing facilities in line with the MPD, 2021, that mandates reserving 15 per cent of the developed area for people under the economically weaker sections (EWS) of society.