DDA takes water bill system online

new delhi: In a major sign of relief for those availing Delhi Development Authority's water services, the authority has now shifted the entire process of paying water bills online, the DDA said on Friday.



Dwarka and Rohini are the areas with the maximum number of residents availing DDA's services, hence this process is likely to benefit them the most. As per this system, the DDA will upload the water bills periodically on their website, from where consumers can print a copy. To pay their water bills online, a customer should have a bank account (in any bank).

"Payment may be made through debit card, credit card and netbanking, etc. They can also be paid through the Bharat Bill Pay system," the DDA said.

The DDA's online water bill system has been developed in-house, under Vice Chairman Anurag Jain.