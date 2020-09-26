DDA STF received over 59,000 complaints till September 15

New Delhi: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), constituted to enforce the Supreme Court's order for removal of encroachments in Delhi, held its 53rd meeting on Friday and reviewed complaints received up to September 15.



A total of 59,484 complaints had been received by the STF as of September 15, and it has initiated action on 53,721 of those complaints. Moreover, 1,732 Action Taken Reports (ATR) were received between September 1 to 15 this year. 5,763 complaints remain pending.

Anurag Jain, Chairman, STF also directed the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to expedite action on pending cases.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the flood plains at Madanpur Khadar on September 15, and repossessed approximately 30 Acres of land. Similarly, encroachment at Azadpur Subzi Mandi Transport Centre was cleared on September 10. Other anti-encroachment drives were carried out by the Revenue Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South MCD, the DDA said.

Anti-encroachment drives have also been initiated on approximately 232 km road length by ULBs between September 1 and 15.

North DMC has cleared 60 km and SDMC has cleared 102.7km. East Delhi Municipal

Corporation (EDMC) has cleared 44km and NDMC has cleared 25.3km.