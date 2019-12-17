DDA starts work on PMAY, will provide 2 lakh homes to homeless

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday has said that they have initiated the tending process to the slum dwellers under In Situ Rehabilitation Scheme (Jahan jhuggi wahan makaan) in Delhi.



In its promise to provide homes for homeless people of the country by the year 2022 the the centre has claimed that the initiative is being vigorously monitored for effective implementation.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said, "Two lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is being provided in Delhi itself."

He added that 50 lakhs people residing in Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi are being granted ownership rights under Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM – UDAY).

The Minister also launched the portal facilitating the applicants to apply for ownership rights online. The brochures containing detailed information relating to PM – UDAY was also released by the Puri in the presence of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal and DDA Vice Chairman Vijendra Gupta.

"The delineation of boundaries of Unauthorised Colonies and mapping and thereof has been taken up on war footing. Out of 1731 Unauthorised Colonies, more than 1500 maps of the colonies have already been delineated and more than 1100 maps have already been uploaded on the portal," said Puri.

More than 8,300 applicants have already registered themselves on the portal for seeking ownership rights in the Unauthorised Colonies and directions have been given to the DDA to expedite the process in a stipulated time-frame enabling the residents of these colonies to get the ownership rights.

Meanwhile, Hardeep Singh Puri also laid foundation stones of Socio-Cultural Centre Rohini, Sports Complex Rohini, Utsav Pandal at District Centre Sector 24 Rohini, Outfall drain between Sector – 24 and 25 linking two supplementary drains, Rohini and Seamless synthetic rubberized flooring in Park 6 of Sector 7, 8, 13, 14, 15 and 19 of Rohini.

"The Socio Cultural Centre is an ambitious project with an approximate cost of Rs 350 crores and will be completed within 42 months. This project is spread in 11 acres (44,000) sqm with facilities of Centre for performing arts, auditorium, convention center, open-air amphitheater, multi-purpose training, and meeting rooms, recreational club, library, center for visual arts, museum, planetarium, training, administration, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities including swimming pool, club, sports facilities, etc," said a statement from the DDA.