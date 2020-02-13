DDA starts web portal to involve landowners

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday introduced a way by involving landowners in the process of building urban extension areas of the city. A land pooling policy web-portal was launched regarding the same.



"The web-portal is open for sectors nearing to the eligibility criteria as per notified Land Pooling Regulations till February 15. As on February 12, 6,113 applications have been received through which 6,449 Hectare of land has been registered," said a statement by the DDA.

The DDA said that the applications are being scrutinized and mapping of pooled land on GIS platform is under process by DDA to ascertain the eligibility of sectors and the same will be verified from the GNCTD.

"Based on the extent of land pooled and availability of infrastructure and road network, the process for planning of sectors 20 and 21 of Zone-N is under process," it added.

Meanwhile, the DDA added that hand-holding consultation meetings were held with land owners of village Puath Khurd on January 24 and Bawana on February 3, who has participated in this policy for formation of pre-consortium body to facilitate communication between landowners for formation of the consortium.

"After formation of Consortium by the land owners land will be distributed between the members of consortium and service providing agencies for taking up the development as per the policy," said

DDA.