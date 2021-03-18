DDA starts rehab of jhuggi-jhopri clusters at Dilshad Garden

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority has now initiated the process of in situ slum rehabilitation, starting with inviting Requests For Proposal (RFP) to select a private partner for the redevelopment of the JJ cluster at the District Centre in Dilshad Garden through Public-Private Partnership.



The approximate number of slum households to be rehabilitated in this project is 3,367. The project area is 6.236 hectares and the indicative project cost is Rs 468.10 crore.

The eligible slum dwellers will be rehabilitated in 60 per cent of the land area and the project will be financed by the commercial exploitation of the remaining 40 per cent by the developer.

Each eligible slum dweller household will be provided with a dwelling unit of size approx 28 (+/-) 1.0 sqm carpet area. During the development phase, the dwellers will be provided rent support of Rs 6,000 per month to enable them to relocate temporarily.

In Dilshad Garden, 2,645 homes will be resettled across Kalandar Colony, Deepak Colony and Dilshad Vihar Colony. In Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh, 1,099 homes will be resettled across Ekta Camp AU Block Pitampura and AO Block Shalimar Bagh.

In Rohini Sector-18 Suraj Park, 2,566 homes will be resettled across Khadda Basti and Suraj Park opposite Badli metro station along with 879 homes in JJ Cluster Badli village in Rohini Sector-19 and 429 in Rohini extension 20. In Hyderpur, 1,991 homes will be resettled.

The project is under PMAY (U) with respect to JJ clusters in DDA and Central government land. There are a total of about 490 such JJ clusters on DDA and Central government lands.

DDA is taking up 376 JJ Clusters for identification of viable JJ Clusters for in-situ slum rehabilitation on PPP mode as per PMAY guidelines vertical 1 as other agencies like Railways, Defence, etc. have not given consent.

The RFP has been uploaded on the e-procurement platform of the Government of India at https://www.eprocure.gov.in (the "CPP Portal") on Tuesday. The RFP applications are likely to be received

by April 19 and the Rehabilitation project is likely to be completed in 3 years from the effective date.

7,500 EWS houses for three JJ clusters at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh, and Kathputli Colony, Shadipur are under construction, likely to be completed by December this year and 16 projects consisting of 30 JJ clusters with about 34,000 households are under formulation.