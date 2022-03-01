DDA starts cleanliness drive at Qudsia ghat

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has taken up an initiative to clean the banks of the Yamuna river under its Swachhta Abhiyan at Qudsia ghat. DDA organised several nature-oriented activities as part of the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.



DDA's Vice Chairman Manish Kumar Gupta along with over 70-75 senior officers of the organisation came forward and led this campaign on Qudsia ghat along Yamuna near Kashmere Gate.

Enormous amounts of waste is generated during festivals along the river banks in the form of puja material and gets trapped eventually affecting the quality of the floodplains.

The officers with support of the cleaning staff of North Delhi Municipal Corporation participated in cleaning a stretch of approximately 700-750 mts along the river. About 12 trucks of waste were collected during the event and safely disposed of. The last leg of this event themed around the 'Rejuvenation of River Yamuna floodplains' will witness two of the events scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday at Asita West —Yogabhyas and Avartan Rally near Old Delhi.